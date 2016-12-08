Jenna Dewan Tatum Dishes on ‘Earthy, Primal’ Love Life With Channing Tatum

(Photo: Twitter / @enewsvideo)

Jenna Dewan Tatum is getting personal.

The actress was not shy when it came time to dish on her love life with husband Channing Tatum.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life],” she shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Both actors and dancers, the couple met while filming Step Up.

This is not the first time the pair has opened up about their time in the bedroom.

During a Facebook Live interview, her husband spilled some details as well.

“I just lay there. I just lay down; sometimes I nap,” Tatum joked before continuing, “Yeah, she’s really athletic. We get down! We truly have all different kinds of sex. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Look, you gotta get this done. I gotta go to work.’ And that’s a real thing. To me, that’s us being completely open. … Then you have full-on, just completely totally connected otherworldly connections.”