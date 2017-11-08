3 Better Ways to Give a Woman Multiple Orgasms

If one romp between the sheets isn’t enough, a new study reveals that making a woman orgasm twice isn’t as difficult as you might think.

After asking 1,055 women of various ages extra personal questions about their sexual experiences and what they enjoy most in bed, researchers from Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute and female sexual education site OMGYes found some surprising results in the double O department.

47 percent of women surveyed reported they’ve experienced more than one orgasm during sex!

With nearly half of women admitting they’ve peaked twice in a single session, the question isn’t a matter of can, but how… How can a guy get her there twice?

The ladies helped researchers pinpoint the top three ways most women like to be touched following their first orgasm.

They’ve outlined exactly what they want or need for a successful round two, it’s just up to guys to take these proven strategies and give them a try with his own flair.

Continue touching her in the same way:

Stick with the tried and true, 34 percent of women who’ve felt multiple orgasms suggest. They say that continuing with the same kind of stimulation after the first O felt best to help them reach their peak again.

Some guys may avoid the clitoris during round two, afraid it may be too sensitive to rub after her orgasm. The survey results reveal the contrary to be true, though.

The majority of women say they like to be touched directly on their clitoris, though 45 percent like it best when they’re touched alongside, above or below the pleasure center. They also answered the burning question of how a man should get her off; 64 percent like up and down movements, while 52 percent prefer circular motions.

Since the results are split (but all are relatively high!), either ask your partner what they prefer or experiment with these different top-rated moves to find what really gets her going.

Rebuild the intensity:

The number one strategy for giving her a second O is the way 53 percent of women who’ve experienced multiple climaxes prefer. They say returning to earlier types of touching to “rebuild” the orgasm helps to keep the party going after hours.

As her lady parts are super sensitive after orgasm, many women need a shift in intensity or a brief change in touch altogether to prepare themselves for another orgasm. It’s possible to overstimulate those sensitive spots and cause more pain than pleasure, so this method is a smart one for guys who don’t already know their way around their woman’s preferences.

Stop with the private touching and opt for a five-minute makeout to stay aroused without killing the vibe with discomfort. Or if she finished with more aggressive motions, slow things down and lighten them up to tease her before round two.

And since surveyers specifically requested “earlier types” of touching, try following the same progression as your first romp before switching things up. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel when you’re revving her engine just fine.

Touch her in a completely different way:

You may also be with a woman who — like 33 percent of multiple O receivers — welcome a swift change of pace.

If she got off with slow, teasing motions the first time, switch it up with faster, more focused rubbing to give her a new sensation. Or if the first climb to pleasure was a quick one, give her a more sensual, romantic experience to lead her through another orgasm.

If you’re woman prefers variety in your sex life, guide her to a second O using all the tools in your toolbox of kink. If you used your fingers for the first climax, break out some squeal-worthy oral action, a vibrator or your manhood to switch up your execution of her multiple orgasm.

If you aren’t sure how to break free from your normal approach to manual stimulation, OMGYes can help with that, too! The site outlines the most popular techniques that help women give in to absolute pleasure, and those that will take her breath away when mastered just right.

