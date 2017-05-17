Halle Berry Leaves Little to Our Imagination in Sexy Stripped-Down Instagram Snap

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Halle Berry isn’t afraid to take it off.

The 50-year-old actress posted a sexy snap to Instagram, stripping down and pressing her fit body up against a pane of frosted glass. She captioned the post with a quote from singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone: “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone”

Berry is certainly no stranger to flaunting her picture perfect figure. After this year’s Oscars ceremony, the mom of two shared a steamy slow-motion Instagram video taking off her Versace gown and jumping naked into a swimming pool (set to the ever-sensual tune of Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor,” of course).

And who can forget her silhouette beneath that lacy dress in a sunlight field? Or her stunning beachside bikini pics?

Me when someone says “I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.” A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Basically, we’re all dying to know how she stays so incredibly fit — and the answer lies in healthy eating and exercise. Because she was diagnosed with diabetes at age 19, Berry has eaten healthy her entire adult life.

“Exercising has always been a part of managing my disease and keeping my sugars under control,” the mom told the Los Angeles Times. “It took a couple of years, and some scary situations, to accept that it was a lifestyle change and not a diet I could stop in six months… I cut [most] processed sugar from my diet. … That’s not to say I won’t have a glass of red wine occasionally — it’s my guilty pleasure. [If I do], I make sure the rest of my meals that day are clean and healthy: lots of vegetables; no breads … and lots of water.”

And in other unsurprising news, Berry also hits the gym every single day for half an hour. “No matter what, every day I exercise for at least 30 minutes,” she says.

Berry’s longtime trainer Nat Bardonnet shared her best move for sculpting Berry’s bod with Healthista.

“I am known to sculpt women into a sexy ‘femme fatale,’” Bardonnet says. “Curvy but toned. I specialise in working ‘the outside muscles’. For example, grab a resistance band, step on it and try to ‘dance’ open the right leg to the right and left to the left back and forth. This will burn and shrink your butt.”

For a full Halle Berry-approved workout, check out how her former trainer Harley Pasternak would train her!

One thing’s for certain: If we looked like Halle Berry, we’d be finding every excuse to flaunt it, too.

