Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence Talk Craziest Places They’ve Had Sex in Awkward Interview

We’ve had the best time following the shenanigans between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence during their Passengers press tour.

It all started when Chris Pratt began cropping Jennifer Lawrence out of his social media posts, only to be followed up with JLaw’s tour bus stint on Jimmy Kimmel.

Finally got that selfie with Jen y’all wanted. #passengersmovie A photo posted by (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:06am PST

The latest hype from this duo, though, is a little less funny and a lot more awkward.

Pratt and Lawrence called into Australian radio show KIIS Summer Fling where one of the hosts asked Pratt to reveal the strangest place he’s ever had sex.

“Airplane,” Pratt answered immediately. When the host asked him how that was possible, Pratt responded (in typical Pratt-fashion) “I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.”

Lawrence, however, doesn’t live so dangerously or at least chooses to keep it to herself. “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe,” she laughed. “That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”

And with that, the interview came to a quick end – literally disconnecting without Pratt or Lawrence saying goodbye.The abrupt end sparked an argument between the hosts, debating whether the stars hung up or they ran out of time.

“Sophie, what did you do?” co-host Matty Acton asked his partner, Sophie Monk. “I didn’t do anything, we ran out of time,” she replied.

