Someone Turned the Babadook Into the Dildo of Your Dreams (or Nightmares)

If you’ve been following along with Pride month, you might know that the Babadook has been resurrected and adopted as a symbol for LGBTQ pride. Many frightening and fabulous Babadook characters have popped up at Pride parades across the country, and what started as a joke quickly caught on as a mainstream icon.

happy pride month from queer icon the babadook pic.twitter.com/f2JxwQbRDd — jacob (@jacobbullards) June 3, 2017

LGBT icon “The Babadook” graces the Pride March with its presence. #HereTogether 🌈 pic.twitter.com/rLouSK6cff — Vantage Magazine (@VantMag) June 24, 2017

i just watched the Babadook perform Swish Swish. welcome to pride 2017 🏳️‍🌈 — Korey Kuhl (@koreykuhl) June 23, 2017

(If you’re not familiar with the Babadook, check out 2014’s The Babadook, a quiet cult classic horror film about the titular Boogeyman-esque creature who enters a family’s home.)

Anyway, not only has the Babadook appeared on screen and IRL at Pride parades, it appears that the Babadook has been made into a dildo as well. That’s right — the creepy creature now doubles as a sex toy. Or at least it will, if the Indiegogo page calling for its creation ever reaches its goal.

Someone under the alias of Billy Raygun, who claims to have 10 years of special effects artistry work under their belt, has set up a campaign for the Babadong, “a creepy and fun novelty dildo.”

“Behold the BabaDong, a high quality silicone dildo,” the Indiegogo page reads. “The Babadong has a sturdy base, so you can strap it on and take it anywhere!”

For reasons we cannot understand, the Babadildo has raised only $352 of its $15,000 goal — that’s only 2 percent. But the dildo artist says the donating process is risk-free, meaning if you pre-order the Babadong and $15K isn’t raised, you’ll get your cash money back.

“Worst case scenario- it doesn’t get funded, no one gets charged, and I had fun sculpting a BabaDong,” the campaign creator wrote. “Best Case scenario- it gets funded, everyone gets their Babadong, AND we help out the LGBTQ community. Any way you slice it, it’s a win, win. However we don’t recommend you slice the BabaDong…”

Will you be donating to the Bababook dildo campaign?

