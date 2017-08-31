Sex Dolls Are More Popular Than Actual Sex Workers at This Brothel

One brothel in Austria is shelling out over $7,000 for a second sex doll after its first one became more popular than the brothel’s actual human sex workers.

The sex doll, which is named Fanny, is booked several days out and goes for $94 an hour at the Kontakthof brothel in Vienna — more than the going rate for some of the women employed at the brothel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The addition of the second sex doll at the brothel is on par with the growing trend in sex dolls being purchased at brothels in the country, where prostitution is legalized and regulated.

One owner of a pair of brothels, Peter Laskaris, said other brothels “must follow” the trend, even though the dolls are expensive, because it is “obviously a trendy sex fetish.”

Psychologist Gerti Senger, who’s also the co-chair at the Austrian Society For Sexual Research, weighed in on why she thinks sex dolls are more appealing than actual sex workers to some of the brothels’ clientele.

“First, the man can do anything with the doll,” Senger told the The Sun. “Second, every intention is turned off, which can be a factor with a prostitute.”

But not everyone is turning to automation to satisfy their sexual needs; Laskaris says it’s not for him. “I’ve tried that once, but it’s just like sleeping with a corpse,” he told The Sun.