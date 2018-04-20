Zach and Tori Roloff Blasted by Fans for Latest Photo of Jackson

Little People, Big World fans were concerned for Jackson Roloff’s safety after his mom, Tori Roloff, posted a picture of Zach Roloff on a lawnmower with their adorable toddler.

Some really thought the lawnmower was really on, while Zach held his son, but that was not the case.

On Thursday, Tori posted a gallery of cute Jackson photos, but the one that caught everyone’s attention was the lawnmower snapshot.

“It’s everything you ever want. It’s everything you ever need. And it’s here right in front of you. This is where you want to be,” she wrote in the caption, including lyrics to “The Greatest Show” from Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman.

Rather than bask in the cuteness of the photos, some complained about the dangers of carrying your baby while mowing the lawn.

“Do you realize how dangerous that is, there have been multiple cases of children falling off, just by a simple bump, and the child has lost limbs of not death,” one person wrote. “Please think and act to keep the child whole and alive please.”

“No one should ever ride a child on a mower whether the blades are running or not,” another wrote. “This is so dangerous. I’m not a hater. I think Zack’s family is sweet. Please rethink the mowers rides.”

There were so many negative responses that Tori had to edit the caption. “GUYS. THE MOWER WASN’T ON,” Tori wrote, adding a eyeroll emoji.

After that statement appeared, most fans seemed stunned that she even had to write that.

“[Oh my God] even if it was on! So what! I use to ride with my Grandpa all the time on his tractors and mowers! He’ll remember it and love it!!!” one fan wrote.

“Not your child, mind your own business,” another wrote.

Tori has frequently posted photos of Jackson, melting hearts around the world with adorable photo shoots since he was born in May 2017.

Like his father, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism. The couple told PEOPLE magazine after Jackson was born that they knew there was a chance of Jackson having the condition, but it did not matter to them. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen,” Roloff said last year.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach told PEOPLE. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

The new season of Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tori Roloff