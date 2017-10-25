Former ‘RHOBH’ Yolanda Hadid Finalizes Divorce From Ex David Foster

Yolanda Hadid, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and husband David Foster have finalized their divorce.

The divorce was finalized on Oct. 16, according to documents E! News obtained on Tuesday. The papers show the former couple agreed on spousal support, attorney fees and how they will divide up their property.

The 53-year-old Hadid and 67-year-old Foster, a music producer, were married for four tears. Hadid filed for divorce in November 2015.

“We are grateful for the years we’ve spent together and believe wholeheartedly that we did our best,” the couple said in a statement announcing their divorce. “I hope that we can pave the road ahead of us with all we’ve learned and with the love and respect we will always have for one another.”

During their marriage, the 16-time Grammy-winner Foster supported Hadid through her battle with Lyme disease. After their split, Foster praised Hadid for her dedication to raising awareness and finding a cure.

“I am incredibly proud of Yolanda’s determination and mission to find a cure, and how brave and open she has been by sharing her story in the hopes of changing the future for others,” he said.

This was the second marriage for Hadid. She was previously Mohamed Hadid from 1994 until 2000. They had three children – Gigi, Bella and Anwar – who have all become models.

Foster has been married four times and has five children. On Monday, Us Weekly reported that he is dating 33-year-old Katharine McPhee, who is younger than his daughter Erin.