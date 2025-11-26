Xochitl Gomez Supports Robert Irwin at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Romance Rumors

Robert Irwin had Xochitl Gomez supporting him behind the scenes of Tuesday’s Dancing With the Stars finale after sparking romance rumors with the previous Mirrorball Trophy winner earlier this season.

Just hours befored Irwin, 21, hit the stage for the Season 34 finale, Gomez, 19, was photographed visiting him outside his trailer and bringing him a big bouquet of flowers, as per TMZ.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress, who took home the win on DWTS alongside pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy in 2023, also reportedly spent time with Robert’s family — including his sister, DWTS Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin, and their mother Terri.

Gomez also supported Robert backstage as he also took home the Mirrorball Trophy Tuesday with his pro partner Witney Carson, encouraging her followers to cast their vote for their favorite dancer in the finale via her Instagram Story.

Gomez and Robert first met earlier this season when the Avengers: Doomsday actress returned to DWTS for the series’ 20th birthday episode on Nov. 11, performing a jive to “Dance with Me Tonight” by Olly Murs together.

After watching them dance, judge Derek Hough commented on the chemistry he sensed between the two, prompting Carson to give a look that had fans speculating that there was possibly something more brewing.

“We had the best time,” Robert previously told TMZ. “That dance was so much fun. It was so cool to do two such distinct dances, one that was really slow and heartfelt, and then the dance with Xochitl, which was energy and fun. She’s the best. It’s been really great.”

Robert told PEOPLE that same month that he was looking to emulate his parents’ relationship when it comes to his own romantic life. “My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he shared of his late father, Steve Irwin, and his mom, as well as sister Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell. “I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?!”

“I’m still waiting for it,” he added. “That American tourist is not quite lined up.”

Robert also told The New York Times this month that dating in the public eye was “so challenging to navigate,” especially in a world where “anything you do will be on TikTok the next day.”