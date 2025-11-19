Robert Irwin Sparks Romance Rumors With a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner

Crikey, mate. Robert Irwin sparked rumors of romance with his Dancing With the Stars co-star on Tuesday after a suspiciously noncommittal remark to the paparazzi.

A reporter from TMZ spoke to Irwin as he arrived to practice in Los Angeles on Tuesday and asked if he and his guest celebrity partner, Xochitl Gomez, were an item after their on-screen chemistry was off the charts. The animal conservationist and son of the late TV icon Steve Irwin played coy and basically completely ignored the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my gosh, we had the best time. That dance was so much fun,” he said. “And it was so cool to do two, such distinct dances, one that was really slow and heartfelt. And then the dance with Xochitl, which was just like energy and fun. She’s the best. It’s been really really great.”

His lack of an answer had fans wondering why he didn’t just shut the reporter down if there was no truth to the romantic speculation between the two. Again, fans have already been shipping Irwin and Gomez based on their chemistry in the Dance Relay.

Popular celebrity gossip website Deuxmoi—where viewers can send in anonymous tips for celebrity sightings—received a message that the two were on a date at the upscale grocery chain and smoothie shop Erewhon over the weekend.

“This celebrity animal loving guy on this season’s DWTS was spotted on an Erewhon date with his guest celebrity partner from last week’s episode,” the anonymous tip read.

Still, everything on Deuxmoi is completely unverified, so it could just be a fan wishing for something that isn’t happening.

Regardless of if Irwin and Gomez are romantically involved or not, Irwin is doing just fine, as he was revealed to be one of five finalists on Tuesday night’s episode of DWTS.