Robert Irwin Suffers Injury Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

A fan-favorite Dancing With the Stars contestant was injured just a few hours before the season’s end.

Robert Irwin, environmental activist and son of the late TV icon Steve Irwin, suffered a rib injury just before Tuesday’s season finale, according to a TikTok posted by his dance partner Witney Carson.

In the video from yesterday, Carson says that the two are “kind of falling apart right now” after 11 rigorous weeks of rehearsals, blocking, and live dance performances.

“My body is feeling it right now, Robert’s body is feeling it right now,” she said. “Today at [camera] blocking is a little stressful because we just have to make the freestyle all come together. Robert’s ribs have been killing him and more will be revealed on Tuesday and you guys can get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week.”

Irwin is competing against fellow celebs Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, and Elaine Hendrix on Tuesday night for the show’s Mirrorball trophy.

Due to Irwin’s injury, Carson has to “change some things that involve other dancers and involve the other guys, so it’s just honestly been the most stressful part,” she said. But don’t expect their injuries to keep them off the dance floor.

“Last night we stayed until the studio closed down… They had to kick us out at 9 p.m.,” she said. “He’s going to want to practice until the very last second… We’re gonna have absolutely no regrets by the end of this.”

Irwin posted his own video of his last rehearsal of the season, writing on his Instagram page, “I’m gonna miss this. Thanks for the best memories, Witney. I will cherish this experience forever. One last night to dance – see you tomorrow, America.”

If Irwin does beat out his celebrity competitors, he’ll be the second in his family to do so, after his older sister Bindi won Season 21 of DWTS.

The Season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 PM EST on ABC.