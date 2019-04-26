WWE, ‘Total Divas’ Star Nia Jax Shares First Photos Since ACL Surgeries

WWE superstar and Total Divas cast member Nia Jax has given fans a glimpse inside her recovery from a pair of ACL surgeries that will have her on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Jax revealed her need for time off in an Instagram post earlier in April, noting she had been in pain for a while and she thanked fans for their support.

“Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while. Unfortunately I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs,” Jax wrote in the post. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!”

In the photos shared after her procedure, Jax was all smiles and gave a positive update to fans despite her legs being wrapped up.

“At home resting!” the WWE superstar wrote on Twitter. “All went well. Already walking with some assistance.”

Jax received a lot of praise when she announced she would need time away from the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reached out, hoping for “speeding recovery” and telling the superstar to “enjoy your time away.”

“I always came back fresher and more focused after some rest and spending some one-on-one time with myself,” Stratus wrote in a comment. “Go inside and find who you’re bringing back.”

Maryse Mizanin posted a trio of kissing emojis for Jax, while Brie Bella offer prayers and an invite to come hang with “Bird and I!”

Admirably, Jax had worked a full WWE schedule before her surgery, even participating in a four-way tag match at Wrestlemania 35 and taking a bit of a spill off of the ring to the floor.

As Bleacher Report notes, though, her injury comes at a poor time for WWE and its women’s division. For MMA star Ronda Rousey is currently on a hiatus after her loss at Wrestlemania, related to her attempts to have a baby and start a family. Meanwhile, superstar Sasha Banks also seems to be looking for a way out of the organization, creating a void for the competitors who are left.

Jax is also a member of the Total Divas cast, first guest starring in the E! reality series in season 6 and joining the main cast for seasons 7 and 8. We’ll like get to see this decision play out in future episodes of the series.