‘World of Dance’ Season 3: Meet New Host Scott Evans

World of Dance introduced new host Scott Evans during the Season 3 premiere, and we have questions.

The NBC dance competition series returned with a special premiere episode Tuesday featuring some of the most breathtaking performances the show has given audiences, but fans were curious to know more about Evans, who took over hosting duties from actress Jenna Dewan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the NBC series first said they would go hostless for Season 3, Evans announced back in December the news of his “dream” gig.

“ITS OFFICIAL | World of Dance Season 3 Let’s Go!” He wrote on Facebook. “To be able to [host] a show I so love and admire, to work with another incredible team that leads with its heart, to feel a part of something much bigger and brighter than I could imagine… has been a dream.”

He added, “I cannot wait till everyone gets to see the unbelievable talent this season!”

Aside from co-hosting gig on Access Live—along with Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover—the TV personality also anchored Channel One News (a national CBS broadcast), according to Women’s Health Magazine.

Evans also has a sports background, previously working an on-court host for the Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

The on-screen personality has also covered red carpets including the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, etc, HollywoodLife writes.

While he is not a professional dancer like Dewan, Evans told the outlet he is a diehard fan of the NBC series.

“I love to dance. I would not say I am a dancer, but I’m known to bust a move,” he said. “I’m not a professional dancer by any stretch of the imagination, but I do love to dance. I’m most often dancing or laughing.”

Dewan announced her exit from World of Dance back in October, with sources later coming out and saying that her busy filming schedule led her to leave the series.

The Step Up star, however, is not expected to be gone for good, as she is expected to return as a mentor later this season.

“To have Jenna as a mentor for the dancers is incredible, and it makes them better dancers,” Evans told the outlet. “I love her. She’s awesome. She’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet, and the lady knows how to dance.”

World of Dance will air next during its regular time slot Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.