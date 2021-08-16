Will Meghan McCain Join 'Dancing With the Stars' After Her Exit From 'The View'?

✖

Is Meghan McCain joining Dancing With the Stars? After the political pundit left The View earlier this month, some DWTS fans are wondering if she could be in the celebrity lineup for the dancing competition's 30th season now that she has more time on her hands. That, plus a report from the National Enquirer claiming show host — and producer — Tyra Banks wants McCain on the show.

Although the Enquirer's source said that Banks wants McCain on the show to "balance out" the political spectrum in the lineup — and add in some controversy — it's important to remember that there is no other public evidence supporting the theory that McCain may appear on the show. Although it is not out of the realm of possibilities — fans will remember that DWTS is not afraid to shy away from lightning rod personalities like previous contestants Sean Spicer and Carole Baskin — it does not appear that McCain will compete on Season 30 of DWTS.

Another possible reason pointing to the Enquirer's report being incorrect is the fact that when explaining her decision to leave The View after nearly four years, McCain said she wanted to spend more time in Washington, D.C. with her family, which includes her newborn daughter. If she were to take up an offer from ABC, she would have to be in Los Angeles for an extended amount of time, depending on how long she were to stay in the competition.

No contestants have been announced yet for the milestone 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, though judge Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed back in July that she would return. She posted a promotional photo for the show on Instagram, writing in her caption, "Bring on the ballroom. [DWTS] returns to ABC September 20 at 8/7c! I'll be there! Will you? Who's ready for our 30th season?"

Inaba has been a staple on the shows since its inception, but there was some concern that she would not return after she took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April. She explained at the time that she was focusing on her health. The 53-year-old, who suffers from multiple chronic illnesses, said in a video that "health is the most precious gift we have" and she needs "to take care of mine."

Banks, who replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host last year, said that she hoped to see Inaba back at the judges' table. "She was there way before I was. So I'm gonna be begging her, 'Please, baby, please! You gonna be there, right?" she told Entertainment Tonight.

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Although there have been no confirmed celebrities to the lineup, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for updates.