Will Jenelle Evans Have to Choose Between Her Kids and David Eason?

The trouble for former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans seems to continue to grow. In the wake of her firing from the show after husband David Eason‘s murder of family dog Nugget, the realty star has been in a battle for custody of her children.

As CafeMom points out, Ensley, 2, Kaiser, 4, and Jace, 9, have been removed from the reality couple’s home following the incident. Both have appeared in court to fight for custody of the children, but now Evans is reportedly “praying” she won’t have to leave Eason in order to be with her kids.

“Jenelle’s aware that people are saying she needs to leave David to get her kids back, but she does not believe that’s true,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s determined right now to get them back with David by her side. She doesn’t want to have to make that choice and is praying she won’t have to.”

Both have shown a united front during their court appearances, minus a few hiccups and puzzling decisions with a gun along the way. This is a change of tune since the incident involving Eason.

The controversial star had already been removed from the show himself after various comments posted online, but the dog killing seemed to be the last straw. It was sparked after Nugget nipped at 2-year-old Ensley and Eason launched into “an alleged fit of rage” according to reports. The details are up for debate, but Eason admitted to shooting the dog in a post on social media.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

At the time, Evans debated leaving Eason over the incident, but soon changed her tune after she was dropped by MTV from Teen Mom 2.

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” Evans said in a statement after being fired. “I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

If there is a debate over whether Evans should stick with her kids or choose to stay with Eason, you would have to think the court of public opinion would judge her hard. With Eason’s track record, it would be a poor choice in many eyes.