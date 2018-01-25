Will Caitlyn Jenner Be on the New Season of ‘DWTS’?

Despite reports to the contrary, Caitlyn Jenner won’t be doing the Argentine Tango on Dancing with the Stars anytime soon.

The I Am Cait star has no plans to join the ABC dancing show, her rep told Us Weekly Wednesday.

“The current reports are not true,” the rep said.

Cheryl Burke, a former pro on the show, previously expressed interest in Jenner joining the cast. “I think Caitlyn would be amazing on DWTS,” Burke told Entertainment Tonight in June 2015, adding that she would pair the former Olympian with Val Chmerkovskiy. “The whole family has basically done it. I danced with Rob [Kardashian]. Kim [Kardashian] did it a few seasons ago.”

But Jenner may be too busy running for office for more reality TV.

The 68-year-old Republican first revealed her interest in a senatorial run during an interview with New York City’s AM 970 this summer. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” she said. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? … Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that.”

Jenner has also been distancing herself from the Kardashians as of late, saying she doesn’t trust the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan minus her biological daughters.

On Piers Morgan’s Life Stories earlier this month, the claims she didn’t tell the Kardashians about her gender confirmation surgery because she “didn’t trust them” not to “leak it to the media.”

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she said. “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.”

When Morgan asked Jenner if that meant she had sent Kim Kardashian an incomplete memoir to review, as the KKW Beauty CEO had alleged, Jenner said the novel was complete, “except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation.”

But the fact that she’s feuding with the Kardashians no longer bothers Jenner, she said.

“I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” she added. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

Photo credit: Getty / Chris Williamson