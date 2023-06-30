'Wicked Tuna' Star Admits to 'Clashing' With Co-Stars

Wicked Tuna's Dave Marciano recently sat down with National Fisherman to discuss his whirlwind journey on the National Geographic reality show and touched on his relationships with the other fishermen. When asked how he relates to others that are featured on the show or out on the water with him, he replied, "I've always known who all the guys out there way before the show was a thing, and it's been a lot of fun working with these guys, but I wouldn't consider myself close to one person," Marciano said. "I've known that boats like F/V Tuna.com have always caught fish, and there are no secrets to who's catching what out there. I'd be lying if I were to say that I haven't clashed heads at one time or another with each person out there. That's fishing, on or off the show. We all have our individual ways out there."

Marciano's individual perspectives contribute to his views on commercial tuna fishing. In his view, fishing wasn't about catching a huge number of fish for an extended period of time that eventually added up to a decent sum of fish but rather about catching a lot of fish for a short period of time, which is quite different from the stance of others on the show. "I guess I've always looked at it differently," Marciano said. "The other Dave from F/V Tuna.com thinks of it differently. Tuna fishing is his passion and hobby, and for me it's just another means of making a check." Marciano explained that he has a different perspective on life than the rest of the cast members and that these differences aren't just about tuna fishing. He also told the outlet that he does not see life as the other cast members do. In his attempt to take the competition aspect of fishing seriously, it can be challenging since he believes that real commercial fishermen see fishing as a way to succeed as a team.

National Fisherman interview with Dave Marciano Nat Geo's Wicked Tuna, Windmills, Gloucester and More https://t.co/1Vb3ZVdiS0 via @Joey_C — Nancy Marciano (@HardmerchNancy) June 25, 2023

"We compete, but in a different way," he said. "Ultimately, all we get for winning at the end of the season is a pat on the back. It's always about bragging rights, and I think a lot of the guys make fun of me for not caring about that aspect. I've always been a fisherman, and that's all I'll ever want to be." Even though Marciano has a keen eye on the fishing industry's future, the real focus of his attention is on what he is doing right now. He told National Fisherman that being part of Wicked Tuna had been a truly unique experience for him. As a result, Marciano said he was delighted that another season of Wicked Tuna was about to come to a close with all the participating boats and is looking forward to congratulating each one of them. According to the outlet, he recognizes how hard this past year has been and is eternally grateful to still be able to be out on the water and doing what he loves. "It changed my perspective on life a lot," Marciano said. "Life's short, and have fun. The competition shouldn't matter."