Why Kendra Wilkinson Won't Reunite With Her 'Girls Next Door' Co-Stars

Kendra Wilkinson won't be hanging out with her The Girls Next Door co-stars, Holly Madison, and Bridget Marquardt. The three starred on the E! Reality series, where they chronicled their lives as three of Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hffner's girlfriends. They lived in the iconic mansion and simultaneously worked as models. In the years since the show has gone off the air, Madison has been open about the traumatic life she says she grew accustomed to as Heffner's leading lady, which included sharing him with other women, drugs, sex, and abuse. Marquardt has also come forward with similar allegations. For her part, Wilkinson has remained silent on alleged bad experiences in the mansion, though Madison has stated otherwise and claimed Wilkinson was intimate with Heffner while she was underage. Wilkson says reconnecting with her former friends is not on her list of priorities.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilkonson says her focus is on her two children – her 2-year-old son, Hank, and 8-year-old daughter, Alijah, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett. She's currently starring in Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered the first two episodes of season 2 on Max. The show chronicles her selling real estate in Hollywood.

"I've already done the healing," she said. "I don't need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I've already done it for myself. Publicly doesn't do the healing," Wilkinson added. "I've already done it off-camera. I've already done it for years before. I've already done it. I'm sorry, but, I have a whole new life that I've created and it's not that. I just don't connect anymore. It's like a high school buddy that you lost touch with."

Despite such, Wilkinson says she wishes the two ladies "all the best" but is looking ahead, and not backward. "I'm literally just a single mom who's doing real estate now," she says. "Literally."