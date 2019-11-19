Why Jenelle Evans Fans Thought She Revealed Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return on Snapchat

Jenelle Evans may not be on Teen Mom 2 anymore, but that doesn’t mean a return to the series it out of the realm of possibility. In fact, rumors have recently sparked up in earnest detailing the star’s potential return to the MTV series. And Evans herself is helping to fuel those rumors, albeit inadvertently.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported, Evans posted a Snapchat on Thursday that featured the star possibly filming a new scene for Teen Mom 2, as the caption for her photo read, “unseen moments … wrapped !” Naturally, her Snapchat sent fans into a tizzy wondering whether it meant that she had filmed something for MTV.

But, shortly after she caused a stir, Evans took to Twitter to clarify that her Snapchat was actually a throwback photo.

The picture posted to my Snapchat yesterday was a “throwback” pic on my memories when I was pregnant with Ensley. Just thought I looked pretty so I posted. 🤷🏻‍♀️ stop reading into everything so much — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 15, 2019

It’s not surprising to see that Evans’ Snapchat has caused so much speculation, given the recent rumors about her coming back to the show that helped make her famous. This speculation and Snapchat drama comes days after reports emerged that hinted at Evans’ possible return to Teen Mom 2 for a very specific reason. According to Radar Online, MTV reportedly wants to bring the reality star back to the series because of Teen Mom 2‘s ratings decline.

“Jenelle has been talking to MTV and it has been about her coming back,” a source claimed to the outlet.

In case you don’t recall, Evans was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after her estranged husband, David Eason, killed her dog. The incident came a year after Eason was fired from the show after posting a homophobic rant on. social media.

Back in May, Evans opened up about being fired from the show and her future with MTV, telling Us Weekly that she would “of course” return to Teen Mom 2 in the future if asked. She said, “I hold a special place in my heart for MTV and the producers! I shared 10 years of my life with them! I wish them nothing but success.”