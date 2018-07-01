Here’s Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Often Keep Their Children out of the Spotlight

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be showering their social media channels with photos of new baby son Crew, but the parents make sure to keep their children out of the spotlight.

The Fixer Upper veterans are avid social media users, often sharing their personal lives with their fans and followers. However, their children — Emmie, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — are very rarely seen on their social media, with their faces almost never featured on public photos.

In a re-surfaced PEOPLE interview from 2016, Chip and Joanna discussed their decision to keep their children mostly out of sight.

“They’re so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told the outlet. However, at the time, Joanna also said adding to the Gaines family was not out of the question.

“I look at life as the more the better. If I found out we were having another baby, I would be really excited,” she added. “We like a full plate. That’s just how Chip and I operate.”

Two years later, Joanna’s dream would come true, as her and Chip welcomed baby Crew on June 23.

Chip announced the joyous news of the birth of their fifth child the morning on Twitter. The couple then announced the the child’s name, Crew, while releasing the first photos of the sweet baby later that night.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Chip wrote on Twitter to hail the arrival of his new son. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Since the birth, the parents have shared many photos of the new baby, as well as an adorable shot of her other kids, sans their faces, from the day of Crew’s birth.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother,” Gaines wrote on the tweet.

During a May interview, Joanna opened up about how excited her other kids were to welcome baby Crew into the family.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she said. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”