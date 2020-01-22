Why Anna Duggar’s Latest Outing With Her Family Is Causing Controversy

On Monday, Anna Duggar posted a slideshow on Instagram from her trip to a pro-life rally, sparking a debate in her comments section after she shared a number of photos from the event, including photos of children holding signs and a video of attendees walking together down the street.

“Several of us enjoyed participating in the local #MarchforLife in NW Arkansas yesterday afternoon,” Duggar wrote in her caption. “What an encouragement to see many of all ages taking a peaceful and prayerful stand to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. What a gift each precious life is! #prolife #littleduggars.”

People in Duggar’s comment section spanned both sides of the debate, with some supporting the reality star’s beliefs.

“Thank you for standing up for the most innocent!” someone commented. “Totally agree with you,” wrote another. “Every life is precious and a miracle from God. Nothing justifies the killing of an unborn baby. Nothing. Period.” A third person added, “Amen!!! Pro life no matter what!!!”

Others felt differently.

“Pro choice ALWAYS #mybodymychoicemyvoice,” one follower declared.

“This makes me so sad. I’ve yet to see any legitimate, scientific argument for protecting embryos. Embryos are not babies,” someone else wrote. “And if all you can say to ‘prove’ they are is something religion-based, you’ve proved my point. Women should be lifting other women up and supporting their right to choose what happens in their own bodies. If a person is not right for you, that is fine and we all respect it. But please stop trying to set us all back by trying to get the law to dictate what other women choose to do with their own bodies.”

“Until every ‘pro lifer’ is willing to take on the adoption/ fostering of the ‘lives’ they are trying to save, I can’t take them seriously,” another comment read. “The babies turn into neglected, unwanted, or drug affected children/adults/teens- but no one seems to want to picket for their lives or take responsibility for Them after birth!”

One person implored others to be kind to each other despite their differences.

“It’s so funny seeing these comments about people judging and bashing Anna for taking her kids,” they wrote. “Everyone had the right to their own opinions but what you don’t have the right to do is judge. I am pro-choice but I can fully respect others views as others should respect yours. We don’t have to agree but we have to be kind!”

