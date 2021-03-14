Who Will Be The Next 'The Bachelorette?'

✖

The Bachelor franchise is in a state of flux as the team struggles to deal with the fallout from the controversy surrounding Chris Harrison. It was announced on Friday that Harrison would not be returning as host of the next season of The Bachelorette, continuing his hiatus from a public role in the franchise.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing," the joint statement from ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon read. "In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Without Harrison at the helm, the show is sure to look a little different. Despite this change, fans are still focused on one thing: who should be the next Bachelorette? As Matt James' season of The Bachelor winds down, residents of Bachelor Nation are already looking ahead. While no official announcement will be made until After The Final Rose on Monday, four women are at the forefront of speculation: Michelle Young, Abigail Heringer, Katie Thurston, and Bri Springs.

Despite her late start on the show, Michelle is a frontrunner for Matt's final pick. However, if Michelle doesn't get a ring at the end of his season, this fan-favorite seems like an obvious choice for Bachelorette. Abigail managed to win the First Impression Rose and has won over many with her kind nature. Plus, she has been incredibly candid about being deaf and having a disabled Bachelorette would be a huge step forward for the franchise in terms of representation.

Katie may not have had a lasting connection with Matt, but she has a no-nonsense attitude that makes her a compelling choice for her own season of The Bachelorette. Bri made it through to Fantasy Suites before she was ultimately sent home. Bri spoke about how she quit her dream job in order to try and find love, so she has some time on her hands to film another season. Filming is set to start in a few weeks, so fans will have their answers soon enough.