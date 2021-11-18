Whitney Port, ‘The Hills’ Star, Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port has suffered a pregnancy loss almost two weeks after sharing she was seven weeks pregnant with what she feared was “another unhealthy pregnancy.” The Hills star shared the news Wednesday on Instagram and YouTube that she and husband Tim Rosenman had lost the baby, learning the heartbreaking news Tuesday.

“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” Port wrote on her Story. “We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s— anymore,” she continued. Port has experienced pregnancy losses in the past, sharing in July 2019 and in January 2021 she had suffered miscarriages. Port and Rosenman — who also share 4-year-old son Sonny — have been open about their fertility journey, announcing on Nov. 3 that the MTV alum was pregnant, but that things weren’t looking good.

She continued that in her most recent ultrasound at the time, “Whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be given the week that I’m at.” Wednesday, Port and Rosenman shared in a YouTube update that the doctor didn’t hear a heartbeat at their eight-week and four-day check-up.

Port explained tearfully that while “last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat,” when they went in this week “there was no heartbeat.” She continued that the doctor “said it’s done — that when I had that ultrasound that… looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin. That was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.” Port’s doctor suggested she and her husband seek fertility testing, as “the thought of just not having a second kid is too painful to bear,” she said.