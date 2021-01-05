'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Announces Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Post

✖

Whitney Port is opening up about a painful recent pregnancy loss. The Hills star, who shares 3-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman, took to social media Monday to share she had experienced another miscarriage after first losing a pregnancy in July 2019.

"Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one," Port wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy." While the couple wasn't sure if they wanted to go through with their vlog and "relive the pain" after the loss of their baby, Port explained she feels "differently about the situation" than she did when she miscarried in 2019.

"Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," she explained. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again."

The former The Hills: New Beginnings star continued that she and her husband decided to share the reality of their lives on their vlog. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this," Port explained. "I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."

Port ended with a link to the first episode of the series, which begins with the story of her recent pregnancy. "A few months ago Timmy and I found out I was pregnant. We were so happy. I was sure I was having a girl, and connected to that idea and feeling immediately," the title cards read. "We had also just closed on a small house that we were going to renovate, and thought it would be fun to share both stories with you guys. Sadly, I love the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."

The reality star was open about the "all-consuming" grief of her first miscarriage during the New Beginnings finale in September 2019. "It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic," she explained at the time.