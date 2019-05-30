Here’s When Jenelle Evans’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Replacement Jade Cline Will Reportedly Appear on TV

Teen Mom 2 wasted no time finding a replacement for Jenelle Evans after she was fired, but when will we see Jade Cline on screen?

The former reality TV star was let go from the show shortly after she and husband David Eason were caught in another scandal after he brutally shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After an uproar from fans, MTV announced they were cutting ties with Evans once and for all.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement the end of April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

As previously reported, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline will reportedly step into Evans’ spot with a source telling PEOPLE the announcement will be made on Monday’s new episode.

“Jade’s casting will be revealed on Monday’s Teen Mom 2 reunion episode,” the source said Thursday.

While it remains to be seen if Cline will join the other cast members — Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus — onscreen for the announcement Monday, we can expect her storyline to move into the reality series for the upcoming new season.

Cline made her debut on MTV on Young and Pregnant in 2018, showing the birth of her now 1-year-old daughter Khloe and her on-off relationship with the child’s father, Sean Austin.

After MTV announced it was cutting ties with Evans, the reality star issued a statement through her rep, saying she made the choice to focus on her family.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management said in a statement to the outlet.. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

The last few days have been difficult for Evans as a judge temporarily ruled to take away custody of her three children from her and Eason following a Child Protective Services investigation, stemming from the Nugget’s death.

Evans recently broke her silence on the ruling saying she is committed to getting her kids back and she and David are “staying strong and united.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.