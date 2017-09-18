Here’s Where to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight

Finally, after what seems like way too long off the air, Dancing with the Stars is ready to return to ABC for its 25th season.

The popular reality competition will air its Season 25 premiere on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

This new season boasts an incredibly star-studded cast, one that could easily go down as one of the best in show history.

Husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be competing against one another in the new season. Alongside the Lacheys, other reality TV contestants include Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and Shark Tank fixture Barbara Corcoran.

The wide world of sports will have multiple representatives this season. Former NFL and NBA stars Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher have joined the competition, along with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and Paralympian Victoria Arlen.

This season also includes the likes of Frankie Muniz, Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Fisher, Sasha Pieterse and Debbie Gibson.

Be sure to tune in to the Season 25 premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. In the meantime, you can check out all of the duo portraits for the new season in the gallery below.