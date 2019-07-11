What Beth Chapman Told Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Before She Passed Away Revealed

Beth Chapman tried to prepare her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, for a world without her one day. In a tearful interview with Entertainment Tonight, Duane said that Chapman helped him face the reality that she wasn’t going to win her battle with cancer.

Duane, 66, said that he told Chapman, 51, that he was “not going to let her die.”

“The last few moments she said, ‘Come in here right now, in the bathroom,’” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star recalled. “I went in and she said, ‘Look at me.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re freaking beautiful, baby.’ [And she said,] ‘Look at me, Duane Chapman.’ And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, ‘Please, let me go.’”

“And I didn’t even make a decision, I almost said, ‘I can’t,’” he continued. “Before I could say, ‘Alright,’ she couldn’t breathe and I called the ambulance… But every day she talked as if she was not there. ‘Here’s what to do with this, here’s what to do with that. Don’t keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.’”

“So, prepared? No, you’re never, ever prepared. You can’t prepare,” he said. “There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.”

He also said that no one could ever replace his wife and partner in bounty hunting.

“There is not another Beth. There’ll never be another Beth. There ain’t a girl built like another Beth,” he said.

“For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, ‘Who is going to sit next to you?’ And I said, ‘No one,’” he tearfully recalled. “‘Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.’ I said, ‘I won’t.’”

He said she shared a moving letter to family and close friends in September 2017 when her health took a toll. She explained that she was diagnoses with Stage 2 throat cancer, and Duane said that both of them needed therapy to deal with her struggles.

“I needed therapy and the therapy she used when she was sick was to hunt. Her therapy, you know, was hunting, bounty hunting, catching the bad guy,” he shared. It was “hard” period of time for them as a couple.

“Even though she is not physically there, mentally and spiritually she is there,” he added of being on set without Beth.

Chapman died in late June; she was placed into a medical-induced coma after a “choking incident” at her and Dog’s home in Hawaii and died in the hospital surrounded by friends and family.

A memorial service for the late reality star was held in Hawaii, and another one is planned for Colorado, where the couple made their second home, on Saturday. The service, which is open to the public and will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, is expected to draw a large crowd.