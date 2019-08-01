Wendy Williams Shades Ex Kevin Hunter Amid Denying Being on ‘RHONY’

Wendy Williams proved she’s deserving of her queen of shade crown this week when she threw a little at ex-husband Kevin Hunter amid their divorce during Wednesday’s episode of her eponymous talk show. After a new report claimed that Andy Cohen was interesting in having Williams on The Real Housewives of New York City, she shut down the rumor.

“No, I will not be a Real Housewife of New York,” she said to her dismayed audience.

“Excuse me!” she fired back. “I have a purple chair of my own.” She vowed to continue spilling tea to her fans via her talk show, which allows her to share exactly what she wants.

“You’re not coming into my apartment,” she said. “You’re not checking out who I date.” Plus, she added that she wouldn’t be a good addition to the show because she wouldn’t have drama with her would-be fellow castmates.

“I like them all — Bethenny [Frankel], Tinsley [Mortimer], LuAnn [DeLesseps],” she said, taking the next opportunity to diss Hunter.

“Wendy is not a housewife. In fact, she’s not even a wife!” Williams said.

However, she did tease that she’d “rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so… to be continued.”

Williams and Hunter split after more than 20 years of marriage earlier this year amid rumors that Hunter had a mistress who gave birth to his child. Since then, Williams has been seen on various dates and has alluded to spending time with a younger man.

Williams made headlines earlier this month after she was body-shamed by Bow Wow, who she had slammed earlier after he dissed his ex-girlfriend, Ciara. After Bow Wow called Ciara a “b—” during a nightclub appearance and bragged about “having her ‘first,’” Williams called his comments “very distasteful.”

“Bow Wow, I am mad at you … What’re you doing,” Williams began her “Hot Topics” segment on Wednesday. “Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?”

“It’s very distasteful,” she continued. “We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b—,’ you were so wrong for that.”

In response, Bow Wow shared a photo of Williams in a bikini on the beach, captioning it, “They say its (sic) a hot girl summer.”

Fans immediately came to Williams’ defense, reprimanding the rapper for his crude comment, but she didn’t need others speaking for her; The Wendy Williams Show host spoke for herself.

“Please refrain from your body same,” she said in response to Bow Wow, E! News reports. “You don’t have to like it, but someone does.”