'Welcome to Plathville': Micah Plath Gets Girlfriend Advice From Mom Kim in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The 'Welcome to Plathville' son is settling down with a new girlfriend.

Welcome to Plathville's Micah Plath is getting some much-needed relationship advice from mom Kim Plath. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the 23-year-old Plath son opens up more about his relationship with his live-in girlfriend as his mom encourages him to "step it up" as a partner.

Micah's girlfriend has shielded her identity from the camera so far this season, showing up only briefly in glimpses of her home life with her reality star boyfriend. But when asked how his relationship is going by mom Kim, Micah insists they're "doing good."

He adds to the camera later though that while his "incredible" girlfriend is "the one that took my heart and pulled me down to South Florida," living with someone is "a lot" and feels "very close to marriage," at least in his situation.

(Photo: Micah Plath's girlfriend has kept her identity shielded from the show. - TLC)

Kim then broaches the subject of gift-giving, as she reveals Micah's younger sisters told her he didn't get his love "anything either for Christmas or for her birthday." Micah responds indignantly, "Who told them that?" as his mother responds, "Your girlfriend."

The model grumbles, "I guess I can't trust my little sisters with private information," as Kim advises him to "step it up a little" this year when it comes to special occasions.

"I'm trying," Micah insists. "But she has everything she needs." He continues to the camera, "Last year, I was still in California for the holidays. I think I just sent her a bouquet of flowers, which if you order flowers online and have them delivered to someone, it's expensive – very expensive. [I] found out it was cheaper to move here and deliver them in person."

As Kim reiterates her gift-giving advice to her son, she reveals her true thoughts about their relationship to the camera. "I have met Micah's girlfriend and I really like her," the mother of 10 says. "She's really smart, really nice. She's beautiful. She must be pretty special for him to commit to living with her at 22."

(Photo: Kim Plath filed for divorce from husband Barry Plath on June 26, 2024. - TLC)

Kim confesses, "I mean, we all thought Micah [was] going to be single forever. He's not going to commit to anybody. He's going to do his own thing for many decades. And here he is 22 and living with somebody. So yeah, you never know."

Kim is also mom to adult children Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, and Isaac, 18, and minor kids Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11, all of whom she shares with estranged husband Barry Plath. Kim, 51, and Barry, 56, announced they had decided to separate after 24 years of marriage in June 2022, and Kim filed for divorce on June 26 of this year.

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," the couple said at the time of their separation. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Welcome to Plathvile airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.