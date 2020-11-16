'Welcome to Plathville' Dad Barry Attempts 'The Talk' With Son Isaac in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Barry Plath is looking to change his parenting ways after a devastatingly candid conversation with son Micah and daughter Moriah about their parents' sheltering them from the world outside their South Georgia farm. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Welcome to Plathville, Barry attempts to have "the talk" with 14-year-old son Isaac before he too grows to resent his parents.

The talk with his 18-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter is fresh on his mind as Barry prepares to talk with Isaac. "I kinda wanna know why y'all hadn't talked to us about sexuality like when we were 13, 14?" Micah asked in last week's season premiere. "Please give my younger siblings a better chance in the world."

"When your older children say, 'This is what I found lacking in your approach or what you did do right or didn't do right,' that hurts as a father," Barry tells the camera after digesting that conversation. "I take those things to heart. But now I have an opportunity to connect with Isaac in ways that maybe I didn't with Ethan or Micah."

Bringing Isaac out to the woods under the guise of cutting down some trees, Barry attempts to bring up dating through Micah, who has moved out of the house and is pursuing his dreams of being a model. Pointing out that around 16, Isaac will go through "a season of big change," the Plath patriarch asks his clearly uncomfortable son if he has any questions about those changes. "So is there anything right now that you're thinking, 'Hey, I have a question about this topic?'" Barry asks, only to be quickly denied by Isaac. "Nothing? Girls?" Barry presses. "Have any questions? What about the opposite sex?"

"This conversation is really awkward for me," Isaac tells the cameras later. "I was kind of like, 'What's going on?' ... I wasn't ready for this. I thought we were just chopping down trees." Once Barry gets the picture that Isaac isn't burning to talk about the birds and the bees with his dad, he assures him that "maybe in a year or two," he'll develop an interest in dating. "Do you think about that at all?" he asks one last time, to which Isaac answers, "Not really, I just think about more, like, the Air Force."

It was a banner weird moment for Isaac, he admits. "When I'm talking about girls with my friends or something, it's not awkward 'cause, I don't know, we do it all the time," the 14-year-old tells the camera. "But when it was with my dad, it was kind of awkward because he'd never really talked to me about that." Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. For more on the Plath family from PopCulture, click here.