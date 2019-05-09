WE tv Reveals ‘No Plans’ to Cast Jenelle Evans and David Eason on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Despite Earlier Report

Despite an earlier report that Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason were set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp, WE tv said in a statement on Twitter that they had no intention on an opportunity with the couple.

“There are no plans to cast Jenelle Evans and David Eason on #MarriageBootCamp,” the network tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet followed a report from TMZ that claimed the controversial couple was set to appear on the reality show after Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 this week by MTV. Eason was fired by MTV over a year ago for a homophobic Twitter rant.

TMZ has since reported that WE tv didn’t want Evans and Eason on Marriage Boot Camp unless he could be evaluated by a psychologist to determine if he was a safety risk to Evans, as well as other cast and crew members.

The news outlet reported that if Eason isn’t approved by the purported psychologist, then he would not be able to appear on Marriage Boot Camp. TMZ had also reported that WE tv had been trying to recruit Evans and Eason to the show for two years.

Evans said in an official statement that she “saw it coming” after MTV fired her from Teen Mom 2.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV,” she told Us Weekly.

The latest drama for the couple came after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, after it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Fans of the reality franchise called for a boycott following the news that Eason killed their dog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

While Eason defended his actions in a harsh Instagram post, Evans had a different reaction, sharing an emotional tribute to the puppy and implying that he simply needed more training.

According to The Blast, the incident is under investigation by local law enforcement, Animal Services and Child Protective Services.