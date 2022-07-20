Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Devastating Update About His Family Dog

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is mourning the loss of his beloved family dog Moses. The Jersey Shore star, 40, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post Monday that Moses recently died. Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, learned during an episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that the beloved canine had been diagnosed with cancer.

Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans, the MTV star wrote, "it's with a heavy heart that we share that Moses our beloved family dog has just passed." Sorrentino went on to share that he and his family "cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven" before he thanked his fans and followers "for all the continued support and prayers." Sorrentino shared news of Moses' passing alongside a gallery of images highlighting the pooch's life and how beloved a member of a the family he was, with the first photo showing Moses posing for a picture alongside Sorrentino and his wife.

It is unclear just how old Moses was at the time of his passing. Back in July 2012, Sorrentino tweeted about a new addition to his family, writing, "Meet my puppy Moses." At the time, Moses appeared to just be a puppy, so it seems he was around 10-years-old. After welcoming Moses into the family, Sorrentino even created a special Instagram account for the pooch, which dates back to 2013 and shared adorable snaps of Moses' daily life. Sadly, it was revealed earlier this year that Moses had been diagnosed with cancer, with Sorrentino posting in a July 2 update, "we are still fighting. One day at a time."

It is no secret that Moses was a well-loved member of the Sorrentino family. In addition to having his own account, Moses made frequent appearances in Sorrentino's Instagram posts. The pooch seemed to be there for all of the big moments, including Sorrentino and Lauren's son Romeo's first birthday party in May. Little Romeo and Moses seemed to have a close bond, with the family dog appearing in many posts featuring the youngster.

Amid news of Moses' passing, many have reached out with support for Sorrentino and his family. The star's Jersey Shore co-star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley commented, "I'm so sorry," with Vinny Guadagnino writing, "We didn't deserve mosey." Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also sent her condolences to the grieving family, sharing, "Love you guys! Rest In Peace mosey, you will never be forgotten!!"