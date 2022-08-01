'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Are Expecting Second Baby

The Jersey Shore is getting bigger as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren has announced they are having another baby. The star 40-year-old MTV star and his wife announced the news on July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023," they captioned identical Instagram posts. "God is Good," Lauren added with prayer hand emojis to her Instagram Story. The couple is already parents to a son Romeo, 14 months, in front of a pool. The Situation donned a polo shirt with denim shorts and white sneakers for the announcement. Lauren, 37, wore a multicolored dress from Gems Boutique in Red Bank, New Jersey, with Chanel sandals.

Romeo wore a t-shirt that read "big bro" in white letters. "Big brother Romeo reporting for duty," the mother-to-be's Instagram account run by his famous parents. "Baby coming January 2023," the post continued. The proud dad commented: "Lessss goooooooo." His Jersey Shore family also shared their congrats. Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio sent his congratulations on his Instagram Story and commented on Mike's post: "So so so happy for you guys!!!" he wrote alongside prayer hand emojis.

Mike and Lauren have been open about expanding their family. They told Us Weekly in Jan. 2021 that having more children was the goal. "We both grew up in big families. He's one of four, I'm one of four, but it's a lot," she said at the time, before Romeo was born. "So it'll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going."

Mike would later reveal after his son's birth that they were planning on another. "We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2]," he said in Jan. 2022. "I don't know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for Romeo, for sure."