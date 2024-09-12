Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Brings Back Throwback 'Jersey Shore' Look at MTV VMAs

The Jersey Shore was in the building at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. And instead of paying tribute to musical acts who've graced the stage at the annual award show, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took a page out of her own archive to make a lasting impression on the red carpet and during the ceremony.

The 36-year-old star took a page straight from her own 2011 look and appeared on the red carpet of this year's ceremony in a leopard print mini dress, platform heels and her iconic "pouf" hairstyle. This time around, she also added a long black cardigan and black shoulder bag.

Snooki flashed peace signs and smiled for the camera while walking on the red carpet, where she was accompanied by her friend and makeup artist, Joey Camasta, who appears with her on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She wasn't the only cast member of the cult classic in attendance.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino appeared on the red carpet donning yellow and black patterned shirt and black pants, topping off his look with sunglasses. He posed with his wife, Lauren, who took the simple approach in a little black dress.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation makes it season 7 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on MTV. Per an official description, fans are in for a treat. "From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life's biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks," a press release notes.

Some have called for the end of the show. Last season, fans saw tumultuous exes Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for the first time since their final split. She's currently engaged to someone else and he's been married, though in the middle of a divorce, with children. Giancola previously vowed never to film with her ex again.