'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Lennie Breaks Big Baby News to Whitney in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is in for a big surprise when it comes to the latest developments in ex Lennie Alehat's life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Season 12 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Lennie breaks some major news to Whitney – he's now a father!

As Whitney walks into the room to greet Lennie, she's stunned into silence by the firing of a confetti cannon. Turning to look at her ex, Whitney is surprised when he informs her simply, "I had a baby." In disbelief, Whitney responds, "Stop," as Lennie nods, "Yeah, I did."

(Photo: Lennie shows Whitney photos of his newborn daughter, Genevieve. - TLC)

Met with Whitney's shocked face, Lennie invites her to take a seat, as she stutters, "Oh, my God. You almost just- I'm like, I'm passing out. Oh, my God. I have chills. Oh, my God." As Lennie and Whitney hug, the new father notes proudly, "I'm a dad now."

"A couple months ago, right before I left for France, Lennie dropped the biggest bomb on me," Whitney explains to the camera. "Not only was his girlfriend Allison pregnant, but she's been pregnant for seven months. So to say the least, I was extremely surprised, shocked, [confused]. Also thrilled."

Showing Whitney photos of his new baby, Lennie reveals that he's now the proud father of a baby girl. "So the past year, I started dating a really wonderful woman and very quickly I got her pregnant," he tells the cameras in a confessional later. "At one point, I didn't think I would ever have children just due to my age and all the chaos that has happened in my life. But now Allison and I have a little girl named Genevieve, and she's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life."

Whitney is glowing with pride as she looks through photos of Lennie's daughter, offering up her congratulations to Allison. "Am I ever gonna meet her or...?" Whitney asks, as Lennie simply answers, "Yeah."

Lennie announced the birth of Genevieve in December 2023, posting photos from his first day as a dad with the caption, "Meet the love of my life, Genevieve, my daughter." In May, Lennie revealed that his daughter is called Evie by her family while paying tribute to Allison on Mother's Day. "It's Mother's Day and I gotta shout out my lovely girlfriend who created our perfect daughter, Evie," he wrote at the time.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres on Tuesday, July 9, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC