Watch Jordyn Woods Get Asked ‘Did You Have Sexual Intercourse With Tristan Thompson?’ During Lie Detector Test

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods made headlines after she kissed NBA player and Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Then, she broke her silence on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch show, and while fans learned that Woods did in fact get close with Thompson, followers still wondered if she was being completely truthful at the table. The biggest question fans had was: Did Woods stop at just a kiss, or did they go further?

Smith revealed a video Tuesday morning of unseen footage that covered the 2019 year. Woods’ sitdown definitely made the cut — except this time she was shown hooked up to a lie detector test.

Woods completed a two hour lie detector test, and one of the questions was if she had sexual intercourse with Thompson.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn’s request,” Smith explained. “It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth and that’s the most important part of the story for me, is the truth,” Woods shared.

Shon Thurman — the polygraphist — asked her several questions, including if she was in the state of California, it she was sitting in the chair, but then moved on to the burning question on everyone’s mind: “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?”

“No,” she said.

As a result, Thurman said, “You definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful on the test.”

The footage begins around the 19-minute mark in the Facebook clip above.

Following that portion of the video, Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield Jones, are back on camera discussing the episode that created such a stir.

“There were a lot of untruths that were put out there and one of them was about the fact that there wasn’t an apology from Jordyn,” Banfield Jones said, not mentioning Kardashian’s name after she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she never received an “I’m sorry” from Woods.

“From the text messages that I saw, that is not necessarily the case,” she continued. “Don’t be editing this out of the show, because that’s important.”

Her daughter, Smith, then agreed saying, “There is always more to the story.”

Woods was accused of getting too close to Thompson, who had already cheated on Kardashian in highly publicized scandals. Following the scandal, Woods was effectively severed from the Kardashian/Jenner family.