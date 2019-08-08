Watch the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reflect on Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s ‘Savage’ Transformation

In this week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the guys prepared for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wedding, which happened back in November 2018. Ahead of the nuptials, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reminisced about the past as they wrote their speeches.

“Mike was savage. Mike started off as The Situation… complete d-bag,” Guadagnino told the camera in a preview clip from the episode. “Mike was mean, he was arrogant… double-crossing people, manipulative.”

The trio sat at a table writing their speeches and realized how hard it is to see Sorrentino as the hard-partying, womanizing Situation he was during the original Jersey Shore.

“We’ve come such a long way,” DelVecchio noted. “Who would have thought my grenade whistle would have warded off all the grenades and brought him to the right one? Mike owes me a favor!”

“Lauren took The Situation out the game!” DelVecchio told producers.

Sorrentino, 37, married his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, on Nov. 1 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Just two months later, he reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York to start his eight-month prison sentence on tax evasion charges. He is scheduled to be released in September.

Fans have seen a different side of The Situation this season as he prepared to begin his sentence before the wedding. In an interview with PEOPLE last year, he credited Pesce with helping him during his struggles with a prescription painkiller addiction. He knew Pesce was “the one” for him after they reconnected once the original Jersey Shore run ended.

“We met each other when she was probably 19 and I was 22 years old,” Sorrentino told the magazine. “We met in community college in math class. We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6. Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

Sorrentino called Pesce his “best friend” and “better half,” adding, “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

In last week’s episode, Pesce and Sorrentino talked about expanding their family. “Myself and Lauren, we have just started discussing having a little Situation,” Sorrentino told the cameras.

“You think you’re ready for a baby?” Pesce asked.

“Um, honey, I’ve been born ready,” Sorrentino replied.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM