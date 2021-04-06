Will Bravo Continue Filming 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' During Jen Shah Legal Drama?

✖

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City world was shaken to its core last week when one of its stars, Jen Shah, was arrested on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges after being accused by authorities of defrauding "hundreds" of people in a widespread telemarketing scam, many of whom were older and of a more vulnerable population. Bravo fans will get to watch the drama play out on season two of the breakout new Housewives franchise, an insider told Us Weekly Monday, as the cameras have been rolling this whole time.

"Production sees this as a great storyline," the insider said. "One that everyone will want to see unfold." They added that the show is "still filming" following Shah's March 30 arrest, calling the drama going down right now "ratings gold." They added of what fans can expect to see surrounding the big day, "[Bravo is] going to use as much footage as they can that they’re legally allowed to use." Even Shah isn't ready to put down her snowflake just yet, as she "still intends on filming with the cast" despite her legal issues.

Shah was arrested alongside assistant Stuart Smith as part of a federal investigation into a scheme that allegedly sold the victims fraudulent business services that did not exist as a scam to take their money. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement following Shah's arrest that the reality star may portray herself "as a wealthy and successful businessperson," but allegedly "generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam." She continued, "In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Two days later, Shah pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Her trial date is set for October. During her April 2 hearing, a judge ordered Shah to put up a $1 million bond, calling the risk of flight "not insubstantial." Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the arrest on Radio Andy's Monday episode, saying, "I'm waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true."