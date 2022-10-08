'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Taglines for Season 3 Revealed

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here, and fans have been waiting to see the lead-up and fallout to Jen Shah's guilty plea. As widely reported, Shah was indicted on charges of fraud and being the helm of a Ponzi scheme in which she reportedly frauded elders out of funds for fake marketing services for their businesses. Initially, Shah insisted she was innocent, but once her longtime assistant Stuart Smith pleaded guilty and provided prosecutors with incriminating evidence against the reality star, she changed her tune. She now faces 11 to 14 years in prison.

The season is set to be one filled with drama. In addition to Shah, there's plenty of action her co-stars are giving. After two seasons on the show, Mary Cosby opted not to return. There's now a new friend to the show, who goes head-to-head with Shah as the season progresses. In the meantime, check out this season's taglines, and see what else each cast member is up to.