'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Taglines for Season 3 Revealed
Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here, and fans have been waiting to see the lead-up and fallout to Jen Shah's guilty plea. As widely reported, Shah was indicted on charges of fraud and being the helm of a Ponzi scheme in which she reportedly frauded elders out of funds for fake marketing services for their businesses. Initially, Shah insisted she was innocent, but once her longtime assistant Stuart Smith pleaded guilty and provided prosecutors with incriminating evidence against the reality star, she changed her tune. She now faces 11 to 14 years in prison.
The season is set to be one filled with drama. In addition to Shah, there's plenty of action her co-stars are giving. After two seasons on the show, Mary Cosby opted not to return. There's now a new friend to the show, who goes head-to-head with Shah as the season progresses. In the meantime, check out this season's taglines, and see what else each cast member is up to.
Whitney Rose
Like her cousin Gay, Rose is dealing with some personal trauma from the Mormon Church that she's ready to let go of. But she's also at the center of drama with her co-stars. The pole-dancing and entrepreneur's tagline goes: "I'm more of a free spirit, without the holy spirit."
Meredith Marks
Marks lets it be known that she isn't one to mess with anymore, especially Barlow, after hearing Barlow's rant about her and her family. This season, she's fighting back, and everyone's skeletons are at risk of being revealed. "When I take a shot, I always hit my mark," she warns.
Lisa Barlow
Reeling from her infamous hot-mic moment against friend-turned-foe Meredith Marks, Barlow is on a quest to clean things up. But Marks isn't quick to forgive this time around, and she also finds herself at odds with Rose. "I'll always have your back if you stop stabbing me in mine," she quips.
Jen Shah
The queen bee of the bunch's crown is in jeopardy as she faces the court sentencing of a lifetime. In her tagline, she notes: "I'm fighting for my life, not your approval." Shah prepares her family and deals with scrutiny from the public as her legal issues continue to mount.
Heather Gay
Gay's upgraded tagline is, "I may be a bad Mormon, but I'm always a good time." The self-proclaimed foodie and party girl of the bunch, this season, Gray preps her memoir, Bad Mormon, about the complicated and estranged relationship she now has with the Church and her family. She also has a falling out with her longtime BFF/cousin, Whitney Rose.