Watch the Best ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Bloopers

Dancing With The Stars had some great performances all season long, and relatively few on-stage mistakes. However, there were enough funny behind-the-scenes moments for ABC to create a blooper reel, released hours before Monday night’s finale.

“Season 27 has been one of our favorites in #DWTS history! Check out some of these bloopers and funny behind the scenes moments,” the network wrote in the caption.

One scene shows country music radio show host Bobby Bones sounding confident in a pre-dance video confessional, before moaning in pain about his legs. Another shot shows pro dancer Lindsay Arnold telling retired football player DeMarcus Ware to refer to her as “coach.”

There is also an uncomfortable moment when pro dancer Keo Motsepe farted while rehearsing with Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch.

“You’re going to see me sweat like I’ve never sweat before,” actor Milo Manheim warned pro dancer Witney Carson in one scene.

“Please no,” she replied.

The video also includes a brief clip of model Alexis Ren laughing with her pro dancer, Alan Bersten, at the beginning of their relationship. As the season went on, they became a romantic couple, even kissing in their Country Night pre-dance video.

Bones, Lynch, Manheim and Ren all made it to the finals after The Bachelorette‘s Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace were eliminated.

Other celebrities who took part in DWTS season 27 were Nikki Glaser, Danelle Umstead, Nancy McKeon, Tinashe, John Schneider and Mary Lou Retton.

During the finale, all four daners will dance twice in the two-hour episode, with performances by Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Robin Thicke, Avril Lavigne, Schneider and Tinashe.

The first dance will be in a style the contestants have already danced, while the second is a freestyle performance.

Ren and Bersten will dance a tango to Ray Chew Live’s “Swan Lake” then a freestyle to Lavigne’s “Head Above Water.”

Bones and Sharna Burgess will perform a cha cha to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” again, before doing a freestyle to Panic! At The Disco’s “The Greatest Show.”

Lynch and Motsepe will perform a tango to Rihanna’s “Disturbia” as their repeat dance before later dancing to Bjork’s “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

Manheim and Carson will dance to “Living In New York City” while Thicke performs. Their freestyle will be to a remix of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

At the end of the night, one team will get the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The DWTS finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Monday.