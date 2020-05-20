'The Voice' Fans Loving Former Coaches’ Surprise Finale Cameos

Given that The Voice features four total superstars as coaches (Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas, to be exact), the show's finale already had plenty of star power. The opening number for the Tuesday night finale proved that you simply can't have enough of it though, as former coaches Shakira and Cee Lo Green along with Bebe Rexha joined in on the fun. The three singers joined the coaches and the top nine contestants for an opening number that made viewers everywhere go wild.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Green previously served as one of The Voice's four original coaches alongside Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and Adam Levine. He left the show after Season 5. Shakira was a coach for Seasons 4 and 6 of the singing competition. As for Rexha, she served as Battle Round advisor on this past season of the show. Green, Rexha, and Shakira, along with the coaches and the top nine contestants sang a grand rendition of "Let My Love Open the Door" that started off the finale on the perfect note.

Viewers weren't just thrilled over this opening number, many fans, in particular, were excited to see some familiar faces join in on the finale celebration. In fact, fans flocked to Twitter following the performance in order to express just how much they loved it.