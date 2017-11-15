Vicki Gunvalson Says She’s off ‘RHOC’ in Reunion Trailer

Is Vicki Gunvalson leaving Real Housewives of Orange County?

In the upcoming Bravo show reunion, the OG cast member says she’s “done” with the series and all its drama.

“F–king a–holes,” she screams in the trailer for the reunion, storming off stage. “I’m off this damn show!”

It looks like the dramatic reunion will be full of barbs being thrown in all directions.

At one point, Gunvalson tells castmate Tamra Judge, “That doesn’t look good on you, Tamra.” Her former friend fires back, “Nothing looks good on you.”

The reunion will also touch on newly single Kelly Dodd, who announced her divorce in September, as well as Peggy Sulahian’s “pain” at being “misunderstood” by the other Housewives.

Shannon Beador’s divorce from husband David will also promise to be a tearjerker. The two announced they were splitting up after 17 years together at the end of October.

“What’s going on with your home? What’s going on with David?” host Andy Cohen asks a teary Beador.

“I thought that I’d be prepared,” Beador says, wiping away tears.

The first part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo