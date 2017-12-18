‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson ‘So Ready for Marriage’ Again

Will there be wedding bells ringing on The Real Housewives of Orange County soon? Vicki Gunvalson thinks so.

The OG of the O.C. revealed to Us Weekly that she is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Steve Lodge after her disastrous relationship with cancer-scamming ex Brooks Ayers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl,” Gunvalson said of her boyfriend of more than a year. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married, there’s no ring on right now, but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”

When asked about her infamous “love tank,” Gunvalson exclaimed, “It’s full!”

She added, “So Steve didn’t even know what a love tank was because he didn’t watch the show, he asked me ‘What does your love tank mean?’ And I was like ‘Oh we have a lot to catch up on.’ Where do I start? Isn’t that funny?”

The 55-year-old reality personality also opened up about her holiday plans with Lodge.

“Steve and I are going out to North Carolina for Christmas and then Steve and I are going down to Florida to see his kids and grand babies for New Years Eve. It’ll be fun. We have friends in Naples and we’ll be there for the holidays,” she revealed.

“Life is ever changing,” the Bravo star continued. “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Michael lives down in San Diego. He just got a new place. I’ll be seeing him. My relationship with Steve is amazing and integrating six kids and six grandkids — he has four and I have two — so that’s always fun.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@teamtamrajudge