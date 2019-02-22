‘Very Cavallari’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are in a ‘Serious Funk’

Having it all isn’t easy, but Kristin Cavallari is trying her best.

The reality star and business owner’s E! show Very Cavallari is returning for Season 2, with the first trailer showing her admitting to a friend that her marriage with Jay Cutler is “in a serious funk.”

The trailer also shows Cavallari opening up to her husband, who retired from the NFL in 2012, about her feelings.

“When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life,” the Uncommon James designer tells Cutler in the video, first released by Us Weekly. “I don’t feel that from you.”

Cavallari and the former athlete married in June 2013 and share three children: Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3.

Back when she opened her own clothing and accessories store in Nashville, the Little James designer admitted she struggles with balancing all of her responsibilities.

“I think I could probably put a little more attention on Jay and probably myself as well. But, you know, it’s difficult sometimes,” she told the outlet, adding that she’s relieved that her husband can have some time to himself after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out,” Cavallari said back in November. “We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids and, you know, he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff, so it’s been really nice.”

As previously reported, Season 2 will see Cavallari work on her roles of boss, business woman, wife, mom and friend. The family recently moved to a farm one-hour outside of town, according to a press release.

And while Cutler continues to live his “best life” as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper and chicken wrangler, the release also teased some major changes to Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand.

“Kristin’s adjustment hasn’t been as smooth, as her friendships and burgeoning lifestyle brand continue to pull her away from the ‘quiet life.’ Sales for her Uncommon James brand have exploded since she opened her store, and her staff has grown from 5 to 50 almost overnight,” the release teases. “This rapid growth has brought with it plenty of drama as her staff struggles to keep pace with the business, and Kristin is quickly discovering that she’s going to have to make some major changes.”

Very Cavallari premieres Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.