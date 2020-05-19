'Very Cavallari' Fans Can't Believe Kristin Cavallari Ended the Show
Reality star Kristin Cavallari announced on Tuesday that she wouldn't be continuing with her E! Entertainment series, Very Cavallari, and fans didn't take the news well. The announcement came from Cavallari's Instagram account directly, where she said the decision came from her starting a "new chapter in my life."
"I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible," Cavallari wrote in the caption. "To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys." The show's third season just concluded back in March.
The news comes just weeks after Cavallari announced that she was separating from her husband and co-host, Jay Cutler. Like the show, the news came straight from Cavallari's Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that the two have "nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."
While fans were understanding given Cavallari's situation, the fact there won't be any more episodes of Very Cavallari was still a blow to viewers. Luckily, they had Twitter to help them work through the news together.
Very Cavallari is ending😭 pic.twitter.com/HyM7ZkWgGW— PaulParmar1 (@PaulParmar1) May 19, 2020
Kristin Cavallari has broken my heart on multiple levels recently 😢 that was my favorite show!!!— Jasmine Shelton (@way2jazzii) May 19, 2020
My heart is broken. No more #verycavallari @KristinCav 😢— chel 🦋 (@ChelseaReader) May 19, 2020
No more Very Cavallari 😭.... yep this year is pure garbage!— Kate (@ColbzSTL) May 19, 2020
Wow Kristin Cavallari really isnt gonna have another season of her show wow!!!!!— and i oop- (@_notbanks) May 19, 2020
Now no more Very Cavallari?! Wtf.— Tony Dallman (@dunkindallman11) May 19, 2020
Jay Cuter was the heart and soul of Very Cavallari, so it makes sense that the show is no more.
I now hereby request a show with just Jay Cutler, please.— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) May 19, 2020
Very Cavallari is dunzo 😩 and I am so sad @KristinCav why you doing this to me?!— HB (@tallHeather) May 19, 2020
Omg no more very cavallari😫— 69th Ward Alderman (@DanaHollyWood) May 19, 2020
Very Cavallari is canceled and so am I.— Ashley Perri (@ashesleeann) May 19, 2020
Kristin isn't continuing Very Cavallari 😭😭😭. sis i don't even need Jay on the show, you and Uncommon James are enough 😭— heidi donut (@heididonut) May 19, 2020
While I understand why @KristinCav may not want to continue filming @verycavallari, I am selfishly DEVASTATED. One of my fav shows with my fav girl 💓💓— Abby Whitten ✨🦄🌸 (@abbywhitten9) May 19, 2020