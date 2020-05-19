'Very Cavallari' Fans Can't Believe Kristin Cavallari Ended the Show

Reality star Kristin Cavallari announced on Tuesday that she wouldn't be continuing with her E! Entertainment series, Very Cavallari, and fans didn't take the news well. The announcement came from Cavallari's Instagram account directly, where she said the decision came from her starting a "new chapter in my life."

"I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible," Cavallari wrote in the caption. "To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys." The show's third season just concluded back in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on May 19, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

The news comes just weeks after Cavallari announced that she was separating from her husband and co-host, Jay Cutler. Like the show, the news came straight from Cavallari's Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that the two have "nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

While fans were understanding given Cavallari's situation, the fact there won't be any more episodes of Very Cavallari was still a blow to viewers. Luckily, they had Twitter to help them work through the news together.