‘A Very Brady Renovation’: Eve Plumb Shares Glimpse of Massive ‘Brady’ Collection With ‘Office’ Star Kate Flannery in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

With the four-part series coming to an end, A Very Brady Renovation‘s third episode on Monday night continues its bubbly and exciting trip down memory lane with the help of a very special guest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek, Brady Bunch actress, Eve Plumb best known as Jan Brady, takes her good friend and The Office star, Kate Flannery to see her amazing personal collection of memorabilia from the iconic series.

Flannery experiences a “mind blown” moment when she sees the Brady Bunch tin lunch box, original scripts from the show, and a holiday card signed by the late, Robert Reed (Mike Brady).

“This was back in the days before there was a lot of merch, but the production company made these hats, and then everybody signed them,” Plumb says the clip while showing off her garage of nostalgic goodies in Los Angeles.

With Flannery in complete awe, she admits her “inner 7-year-old” is freaking out: “Here I am with Eve Plumb, going through the gifts that they actually gave the cast,” Flannery says in an offside interview, wowed by the moment.

In Monday night’s episode, Plumb even finds a special memento gifted to her by Ann B. Davis (Alice) that she plans to incorporate into Alice’s bedroom — one of the spaces being meticulously replicated for the monumental renovation of the real Brady Bunch home in North Hollywood.

With the star-studded crew winding back the clock to take on more iconic rooms of the cherished TV home, Restored by the Fords stars and siblings, Leanne Ford and her brother, Steve Ford team up with Plumb and Christopher Knight (Peter) to build the kitchen and family room on the first floor, while the Brady backyard is completed with artificial turf and the team fully furnishes Alice’s room.

The episode also sees Good Bones stars, Mina Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine head to Michigan on a road trip for a few items necessary for the house.

Starsiak, who considers herself and mother Laine to be “just a couple of the lucky few” involved with the unprecedented renovation, exclusively told PopCulture.com that while the HGTV team came across its fair share of challenges, the end result is going to seriously wow viewers.

“If you saw the first episode, [you’d see] there was no room for personal opinion — we are doing Brady through and through, but the only accommodation we did make that was different, is, we put toilets in,” Starsiak told PopCulture.com, adding how fans are going to love seeing it all come together. “Mom and I did the boys’ and the girls’ rooms and the Jack-and-Jill bath and backyard — and on that soundstage, I guess they never had toilets shown on TV during that era, and so we did make that accommodation, but everything else is pretty exact.”

The Indianapolis native goes on to share aside from she and her mom taking on one of their most “high pressure projects” yet, it was incredibly fun to defy the unthinkable and fit all those soundstage interiors into a home that only ever backdropped for exterior shots.

“This house wasn’t falling over when we started it like a lot of ours, so we at least had that going for us,” Starsiak laughed.

Tune in for the astonishing reveals Monday night! A Very Brady Renovation airs its third episode of the four-part event series, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

