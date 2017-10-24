Vanessa Lachey Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘DWTS’

Vanessa Lachey suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Monday night’s episode.

Lachey and partner Maks Chmerkovskiy were dancing a quickstep to “Let’s Be Bad” the musical Smash when the unplanned slip-up occurred.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lachey was wearing a short red dress with an additional longer skirt attached to it. She began by lip-syncing to the song on the raised area of the stage, but as she stepped down to link up with Chmerkovskiy the longer skirt became unhooked.

It fell to the floor near the judge’s stand and a crew member had to scurry behind the couple to pick it up.

Up Next: This Week’s Dancing With The Stars Twist Is Throwing Fans for a Loop

“I didn’t mean to lose my skirt right in front of the judges,” Lachey said afterwards. “It looks like bribery.”

Luckily, Lachey’s outfit was still safe for TV, so she didn’t hesitate and kept with the routine. She even appeared to be more energized by the slip up, which impressed the judges panel.

More: Shania Twain Gets Slammed for Her DWTS Guest Judging

“Something happened, and you just let your self go,” Carrie Ann Inaba said.

Guest judge Shania Twain added, “You went with it, and I loved it.”

Lachey’s perseverance paid off, as the couple received all-9s, giving them a judges score of 36.

See Lachey’s outfit below.

.@VanessaLachey and @MaksimC give us a movie musical inspired Quickstep and leave it all on the floor! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qBSkUrrfvr — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 24, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.