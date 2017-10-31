Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Nick Lachey’s ‘DWTS’ Elimination

During her interview before taking the stage on Dancing With The Stars Monday, Vanessa Lachey said it was sad to see her husband Nick Lachey eliminated from the show. She vowed to keep doing well on the show to win the mirror ball trophy for the Lachey home.

“Mom’s got a Mirror Ball to get, so he can be Mr. Mom,” she said during her pre-dance interview. She called her husband’s elimination “bittersweet” because she thought he did so well last week.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Lachey was eliminated tonight, along with Nikki Bella, in a surprise double elimination based on the scores from last week’s move-themed dances.

Nick, a singer with the group 98 Degrees, said last week he felt like a “buffoon” before he was eliminated. Nick consistently drew low scores from the judges. His last performance, a Western-style samba, only earned 26 out of 40 points from the judges.

“I feel like a buffoon… I don’t feel like a dancer, I feel like an idiot trying to be a dancer,” Nick told his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

“I went into this thing knowing I wasn’t the best dancer, knowing that it was going to be an uphill climb and I’m very, very proud that we gave it our all and I’m proud that we got to this point,” Nick said after he was cut.

Lachey was one of the top performers during the early episodes of DWTS this season, making her elimination a shock for fans.

The 36-year-old Lachey is a former teen beauty queen and was an host on Entertainment Tonight, Total Request Live and Wipeout. Lachey and Nick have three children and have been married since 2011. She was partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and there was some behind-the-scenes tension between the two.

“What drama? [Things] were never bad. They were great things. It’s been a great season,” Chmerkovsky told Us Weekly on Oct. 21. “It’s a tough show. Everybody’s going through a little bit of a menial lifetime through this whole process, and when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”