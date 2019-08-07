‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dishes on Wedding Details After Engagement to Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder got engaged to boyfriend Beau Clark in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery last week, and the 31-year-old is now officially diving in to wedding planning.

Schroeder dished on plans for her nuptials during the latest episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, which was appropriately titled, “I’m Engaged B—ches!”

While she’s just started thinking about what she wants her wedding to look like, there are a few details Schroeder is already sure about.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said, explaining, “I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

While Clark proposed in a cemetery to celebrate his fiancée’s love of all things spooky, Schroeder was adamant that those elements won’t be present at her wedding.

“My wedding is not going to be Halloween-themed. I don’t want a tacky wedding, and those can easily be tacky,” she said. “Beau’s not into morbid stuff. He just did that for me, so I got my proposal. I’m gonna have an elegant, intimate, small, romantic wedding.”

The Next Level Basic author also revealed that she wants to have multiple outfit changes on her wedding day.

“I know I want a lot of dresses,” she said. “But, like, will it take too much time to change and do outfit changes? Will I start feeling FOMO that I’m not enjoying my wedding and I’m sitting here changing? It just seems like it’ll be a lot of time spent changing and I really want to enjoy.”

“I just want to find out how to wear as many dresses as I can,” she added before joking, “My whole wedding budget is gonna go into my dresses!”

Schroeder initially revealed her engagement with a pair of photos on Instagram, the first a snap of herself and Clark celebrated their new status as fiancées.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” she wrote along with a ring emoji.

She also posted a photo of the couple sitting on a bench, with Schroeder in tears as she spoke on the phone.

“Hi mom, I’m engaged & we found our hashtag. #FromDarkToClark,” she shared in her caption.

