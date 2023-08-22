'Vanderpump Rules' Star Won't Return to Show After Cheating Scandal

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was dominated by the Scandoval, which involved Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of about ten years, Ariana Madix, with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. While Sandoval and Madix are set to return for the upcoming Season 11, Leviss apparently won't be coming back to the Bravo series. As E! News reported, Leviss mentioned during an interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, that she will not return to Vanderpump Rules.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has already been back to filming for Season 11. However, as many eagle-eyed fans noticed, Leviss did not appear to be filming along with the rest of the cast. After much speculation about her return to the reality series, Leviss finally revealed on Frankel's podcast that you've seen the last of her on Vanderpump Rules.

"Oh, hell no," Leviss responded when asked whether she'd come back to the series. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer." She continued, "I can't do that to myself." Elsewhere on the podcast, Leviss noted that she was considering coming back to the show, but it all depended on how much she would be paid for appearing on the series post-Scandoval. The now-former reality star claimed that she asked to have equal pay with Sandoval and Madix, both of whom have been with the series since the beginning of its run.

Leviss added that she would have considered coming back if she was "paid equally" with her co-stars, as she felt that this would have meant that Bravo "value[d]" her. Although, a source close to Vanderpump Rules that Page Six that the cast is "paid by season – not by storylines."

News broke back in March that Sandoval was engaged in a months-long affair with Leviss behind Madix's back. The drama came to a head during the Season 10 reunion, which saw the cast coming together for the first time since the news of the affair came out. During the reunion, the Vanderpump Rules cast didn't mince words as they told Sandoval and Leviss what they thought of them. Leviss also shared a piece of her mind directly with Madix, apologizing to her former friend for what went down.

"I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning," she said during the reunion. "Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. And I have been completely selfish and, you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake." Fans may have been able to see Leviss respond to the drama during the Season 10 reunion, but based on her recent comments, that marked the last time she'll appear on Vanderpump Rules.